Obituary: Lizabell (Jeannie) Jane Ong

Lizabell (Jeannie) Jane Ong, 72, of Mayer, Arizona, went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 19, 2017, with her family at her bedside.

Jeannie fought a heroic battle of three years with ovarian cancer. Jeannie was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on Jan. 26, 1945. Her family moved to Phoenix in 1949 when she was 4 years old, where Jeannie lived until settling in Mayer in 1999. Jeannie had a very successful nail salon for 19 years as an owner/operator in Phoenix prior to moving to Mayer.

Jeannie and Gary built their little paradise on six acres. Jeannie surrounded herself with the things she loved most, a beautiful home, cooking, gardening and animals, lots of animals. With a larger than life personality that filled a room, Jeannie had a gift of storytelling and joke telling, captured your attention and laughter was sure to follow.

Jeannie will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Jeannie was preceded in death by sister, Ruth

Ann Wesolowski (Frank); and brother, Gene Dillon. She is survived by, beloved husband, Gary Ong of 26 years; son, Owen (Shawn Dell) Wildman of Mayer; daughter, Debbie (Bill) Corwin of Phoenix, Arizona; grandsons, Owen (Sarah) Wildman, McKinney, Texas, Austin Wildman, of Mayer, Levi Wildman, Phoenix, Roland Corwin, New Orleans, La., Hayden Corwin, Phoenix; great-grandsons, Charles Wildman and Edward Wildman, of McKinney, Texas; siblings, Margaret Puente of Mayer, Sherman (Karen) Dillon, of Maricopa, Arizona; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Please send comments, pictures or phrases that remind you of your memories of Jeannie to memories@rememberjeannie.com. A private service will be held by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to be made in Jeannie’s memory to Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary 1403 Heritage Park Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 or to the Phoenix Herpetological Society 20701 N. Scottsdale Rd, Suite 107 – PMB 401 Scottsdale, Arizona 85255.

Information provided by survivors.