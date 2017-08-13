Obituary: Kerri Dee (Glasgow) Boatman

Kerri Dee (Glasgow) Boatman, Kerri was born on May 9, 1970, in Bellflower, California, to James and Judith Glasgow.

She passed away on July 14, 2017, at the age of 47 after a long courageous fight with breast cancer. She grew up in Prescott, Arizona, raised with siblings Tod Glasgow and Leigh Glasgow Chamberlain.

Kerri graduated from Prescott High School. She attended college, gave birth to her first son, Douglas T. Dana, and eventually moved to Plano, Texas, where she had her second son, Christopher M. Boatman. Kerri was a very caring, loving, and kind-hearted daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She is survived by Jim and Judith Glasgow, Douglas Dana, Christopher Boatman, Tod Glasgow, Leigh Chamberlain, along with many nieces and nephews.

At this time, there will be no services held. A memorial will be held in the summer of 2018 in her hometown of Prescott, Arizona, date to be determined.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.” – David Ellsworth





Information provided by survivors.