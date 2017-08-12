Storm knocks large eucalyptus tree onto apartment in Tucson

Related Video Storm knocks large eucalyptus tree onto apartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Multiple large trees were knocked down by a storm in Tucson, including one massive eucalyptus tree that landed atop an apartment building.

Tucson Fire Capt. Julian Herrera says the fallen eucalyptus tree trapped two people in their apartment, both of whom were uninjured.

Elliott Hendricks, who is a tenant at the complex where the eucalyptus fell, says it looked "like a war zone" after the storm hit Thursday afternoon.

About 7,000 households in east Tucson lost power in the storm.

Monsoon storms are expected to hit the city this weekend.