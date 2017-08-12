Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
free trial

Not OK? Sculpture of hand gesture moved over gang worries

This "Helping Hands” sculpture that shows a hand making the OK sign in Trenton, N.J. is being relocated after some feared it too closely resembled a gang symbol. Children ages 12 to 15 created the sculpture at a summer camp. (Cristina Rojas/NJ Advance Media via AP)

This "Helping Hands” sculpture that shows a hand making the OK sign in Trenton, N.J. is being relocated after some feared it too closely resembled a gang symbol. Children ages 12 to 15 created the sculpture at a summer camp. (Cristina Rojas/NJ Advance Media via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 12, 2017 5:56 a.m.

    • photo

    The nonprofit organization Isles Inc. says the kids the created the sculpture decided on the OK sign because they felt the peace sign was overused. (Cristina Rojas/NJ Advance Media via AP)

    TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A sculpture showing a hand making the OK sign in New Jersey is being relocated because some people fear it too closely resembles a gang symbol.

    The sculpture is titled “Helping Hands.” Children ages 12 to 15 created it at a summer camp. The nonprofit organization Isles Inc. says the kids decided on the OK sign because they felt the peace sign was overused.

    Isles selected the Trenton intersection where the sculpture was installed Tuesday and says it had gotten positive feedback from residents.

    But Mayor Eric Jackson says his office received complaints the sculpture looks like a gang symbol. Jackson says he spoke with the Isles CEO and they agreed to move it off city property.

    An Isles spokeswoman says the kids are disappointed with the decision.

    More like this story