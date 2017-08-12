Campbell takes oath for Court of Appeals

Jennifer B. Campbell has taken the oath of office for Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Administered by her husband, Arizona Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel, Campbell took the oath at her investiture on Friday, Aug. 11, taking a seat on the Court of Appeals.

Campbell and Yuma County Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz were appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill vacancies created by the appointment of Justice Andrew Gould to the Arizona Supreme Court and the retirement of Judge Patricia Orozco.

“I just hope to do a good job for Gov. Ducey and the citizens of Arizona,” Campbell said previously. “I’m humbled, very pleased and very honored.”

Campbell was appointed to the Yavapai County bench in 2011.

Prior to that, she worked in private practice at her own firm, The Campbell Law Firm. She also practiced at Vakula & Kottke and Mounger & Campbell, and worked as a Deputy County Attorney in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.