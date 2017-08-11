Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Video: Navy jet pilot rescued at sea after crashing off Florida Keys

A Coast Guard helicopter assists in the rescue of a Navy jet pilot in the water 20 miles southeast of Key West Wednesday. (U.S. Coast Guard)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 11, 2017 6 a.m.

    KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a Navy jet pilot off the Florida Keys.

    A Coast Guard news release says they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a Navy F-5N jet pilot was in the water 20 miles southeast of Key West and needed assistance.

    The Coast Guard says a helicopter and airplane were diverted to the area, and the helicopter crew spotted the pilot’s emergency smoke signal. Rescuers hoisted the pilot up to the helicopter.

    A Navy news release says the F-5N Tiger II tactical fighter aircraft was conducting training operations when the pilot ejected, and the jet crashed into the ocean.

    The pilot was taken to a Keys hospital in good condition.

    The crash remains under investigation.

