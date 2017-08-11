Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
free trial

Prescott senior softball club takes 2nd in tourney

The DeFran Dynamos of Prescott pose for a picture after taking second place in the annual Women’s Senior Softball Tournament this past weekend in Prescott. The Dynamos were part of the ages 50 and over bracket. Teams from Texas, California, Missouri, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona were in attendance. (Sharon Carlin/Courtesy)

The DeFran Dynamos of Prescott pose for a picture after taking second place in the annual Women’s Senior Softball Tournament this past weekend in Prescott. The Dynamos were part of the ages 50 and over bracket. Teams from Texas, California, Missouri, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona were in attendance. (Sharon Carlin/Courtesy)

mugshot photo

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: August 11, 2017 9 p.m.

    • The DeFran Dynamos of Prescott pose for a picture after taking second place in the annual Women’s Senior Softball Tournament this past weekend in Prescott. The Dynamos were part of the ages 50 and over bracket. Teams from Texas, California, Missouri, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona were in attendance.

    More like this story