Prescott senior softball club takes 2nd in tourney

The DeFran Dynamos of Prescott pose for a picture after taking second place in the annual Women’s Senior Softball Tournament this past weekend in Prescott. The Dynamos were part of the ages 50 and over bracket. Teams from Texas, California, Missouri, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona were in attendance.
