Prescott airport trains for worst nightmare

Photo Gallery Airport Mass Casualty Drill An airports worst nightmare! Prescott Airport officials held a mass casualty drill Thursday that involved a crashed airliner. Prescott Fire, Central Arizona Fire and Medical, Lifeline Ambulance and Native Air all participated in the drill. The crash scenario involved extinguishing the fire, that happened within 90 seconds of being called out. Then extrication, assessment and treatment of victims from a simulated aircraft fuselage (a bus). Battalion Chief Ralph Lucas said "the drill was well thought out. The planning and organizing was well executed in advance which gave us a great opportunity to have a realistic exercise. We found it challenging on all levels. We found some areas we did very well and others we can work on in the future," Lucas added.

