Obituary: Beverly Joanne Sumners

Beverly Joanne Sumners, 77, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Aug. 7, 2017, at her home. She was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, to Thomas and Lila (Millar) Costello.



Beverly is preceded in death by her mother and father, her daughter, Vicki and her husband, Jesse Whitfield Sumners.





She is survived by her son, Carlton Rocky and his wife Elvie, Golleher; daughter Deborah Golleher; son Tommy and his wife, Jennifer; son Michael Golleher; grandchildren Raquel Drexel,

James, Aaron, Danielle, Travis, Matthew, Randy and Kevin; great-grandchildren Colton Drexel IV, Benjamin, Bradly, Brooklyn, Elizabeth, Lincoln, Kaley, Jaried, Maliah, Kendall, Emma, Jack and Lucy.

Beverly was a loving mother and grandmother.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at 11 a.m., at Affordable Burial and Cremation, in Chino Valley. Casketed burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, in Phoenix, on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m.





Arrangements entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation, LLC.

Information provided by survivors.