Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Rebels hold baseball tryouts Saturday

The Prescott Rebels baseball team will conduct tryouts for its fall season this Saturday, Aug. 12, in Prescott. Times and locations are as follows: 10U and 11U, from 9-11 a.m. at Ziegler Field; 12U, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ziegler Field; and 13U & 14U, from 9-11 a.m. at Prescott High School. An eligible player is determined by how old he is on April 30, 2018.

Central Arizona Horseshoe Club ‘Veterans’ tournament results

On Aug. 5, the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club played its annual “Veterans” tournament. There were 13 participants from the tri-city area of Prescott and from around Arizona. Results were as follows. In Class A: First place – Herb Baggett of Prescott Valley; second – Jay Mast of Prescott; third – Trisha Hoshaw of Mesa. In Class B: First place – Ron Davis of Cordes Lakes; second – Debbie Nay of Prescott Valley; third – Tony White of Prescott. In Class C: first place – Gail Jedlund of Prescott; second – Emmett Jones of Phoenix; third – Tom Missey of Prescott Valley. Once again, Herb Baggett was Tournament Champion. A great time was had by all. Great fellowship! Great weather! Great sport! The Club’s next tournament will be the annual “Cooler Than The Valley” on Aug. 19. Saturday’s tournament was played at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club courts, located at the American Legion Park. The park is located on Bob Street, just off of Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley. The Club’s courts are open to the public 24 hours a day/seven days a week, with the exception of tournament days. It’s a great family sport; stop by and check us out. For more information, call John Nay at 928-379-1922.

Phillips Classic golf tournament Aug. 26 at Capital Canyon Club

The Kiwanis Club of Prescott is sponsoring the fourth annual John F. Phillips Classic Memorial Golf Tournament, which will be played with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Capital Canyon Club, 2060 Golf Club Lane in Prescott. Check-in is at noon for the 18-hole tournament, which costs $125 per player or $500 per foursome. Format is “Best Ball Scramble.” Registered men’s and women’s players may also compete in the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive competitions. Proceeds will go to benefit Yavapai County Education Foundation (YCEF). Several prizes will be handed out, and a dinner buffet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. For tournament or sponsorship information, call Tom Fuentes at 928-350-8623 or 310-561-2406, or email him at: twf1944@gmail.com.