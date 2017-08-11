Featured Home of the Week: 450 Whetstine Ave. • Prescott • $1,150,000

Mike Fann moves from country estate living to downtown urban living. He has decided to give up his seclusion and put this home on the market. This Frank Lloyd Wright style home has tile roofs, covered patios and large eaves, providing an artistic architectural masterpiece.

Looking for rare and unusual executive estate? Take a serious look at this residence located in the heart of Prescott on a 5-acre hill top with views of the surrounding community. The home was built to maximize the views from all parts of the house. The interior is of very upscale quality and design. The floor plan lends itself to be very versatile depending on your lifestyle.

Some of the features inside are: Beamed ceiling, Fans, Central Vac, Granite counters, eat-in kitchen, gas and wood fireplaces, formal dining, Garden tub, 9-foot ceilings, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets.

Exterior features include covered and open decks, landscaping terraced with planter, grass, automated watering, and paved drive way.

To fully appreciate this rare find you must visit the property before someone else grabs up this opportunity. We do ask that only qualified, serious home purchasers call to make an appointment.

