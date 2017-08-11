Arson suspect: Started fire to get ‘voices to stop’

A 50-year-old man was jailed after allegedly shooting a gun into the air and setting his Rimrock house on fire to get the “voices to stop,” a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

On Friday, Aug. 4, at around 11:45 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Aztec Road, Rimrock, in response to someone firing rounds in the backyard of the property, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the YCSO. Upon arrival, deputies saw smoke coming from inside the house and heard popping noises.

Deputies called out to anyone who might be in the home, but there was no response, D’Evelyn said, and as fire personnel arrived from the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, flames were now visible in the house.

A neighbor reportedly told deputies that the resident, who rarely leaves, was likely still inside. Once fire crews were able to open the front door, they called out and heard a male voice respond but the man refused to exit, according to the news release. Fire personnel eventually located the man and escorted him out of the house to awaiting deputies.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Jan Miller, who admitted to shooting a gun in the air and starting the fire to get the “voices to stop,” D’Evelyn said. Miller also stated he poured Everclear brand alcohol on a container of live ammunition and set it on fire.



Fire officials reported that the popping noises heard earlier were from ammunition exploding because of the fire. They also discovered a possible explosive device that a bomb technician later determined was actually a drum magazine for an AK-47 rifle. While awaiting the arrival of a DPS bomb technician, authorities established a large perimeter extending at least two houses in all directions.

After the home was safe to enter, several firearms were located and seized, the news release states.

Miller was arrested on several charges including arson, four counts of discharging a firearm within city limits, and six counts of endangerment. He also was charged with possession of marijuana, which was found during booking.

Miller remains in the Camp Verde jail on a $15,000 bond.