Roadside egg poacher caught on tape and cops are on the hunt

This still image from a video shows an egg thief who’s been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania. Stand-owner Denise Timer said she set up a security camera after about 100 eggs and small amounts of cash were stolen from her Hereford Township, Pa., property over the last month and a half. (Courtesy of Denise Timer/Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 10, 2017 6 a.m.

    • HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are trying to crack the case of an egg thief who’s been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania.

    Stand-owner Denise Timer said Wednesday that she set up a security camera after about 100 eggs and small amounts of cash were stolen from her Hereford Township property over the last month and a half.

    Police have linked the thefts to a man who was caught on camera rummaging through the egg cooler the same day that a dozen eggs and $6 in change were taken.

    Timer says she now only puts out a dozen eggs at a time, but they were also recently stolen.

    The suspect is believed to drive a white van and has a tattoo of what looks like a bull’s head on his right forearm.

