Prescott Valley holds first ‘Legends’ karaoke night

In its attempts to get more activities going in the Theater on the Green at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission led the way on Prescott Valley’s first “Legends” karaoke night on Friday, Aug. 11, said Prescott Valley Arts and Special Events Coordinator Hope Hooper.

“They had the wonderful idea of doing a karaoke night and one of our former commissioners was able to connect us with somebody she knew who had equipment,” Hooper said. “It just kind of fell into our laps and all worked out really well.”

Held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the theater located at 7501 E. Civic Circle, there will be more than 7,000 songs to choose from. Plus, there’ll be a food vendor on site as well, Hooper said. Simply coming is free.

The person who is running the event did say he’d like to do some prizes and talked about a couple of people doing the judging, she said, noting that for this event, participants must be 18 years of age and over. However, there might be karaoke events in the future that are all ages, Hooper said.

Even with it being 18 and over, it should be a really fun event and the hope is to get at least 250 people, she said, commenting that a lot of people who do karaoke nights are used to going to bars and doing it, so it shouldn’t be an issue at all. Further, the person who has the equipment has a group of people he does karaoke with and they’ve been told about the event so the word has been spread, Hooper said.

Hooper said she loves putting events like this together and being able to bring in people from the community. It gets them to enjoy themselves and bring everyone together which is her favorite part of her job, she said.

“Events like this make it easy because it’s free, it’s fun, it’s open to the public,” she said, remarking that while participating is only for those ages 18 and over, anyone of any age can “come out and enjoy the music and laugh at the people that aren’t so good.”

This isn’t the only musical event that Prescott Valley has going on at the Theater on the Green as there’s another event on Saturday, Aug. 19, Hooper said. That’s when Fort Huachuca’s Frontier Brass band will perform starting at 7 p.m. It’s free as well, she said.

By Jason Wheeler.