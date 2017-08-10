PCA’s 2017-18 season offers familiar shows and a couple of new ones, too

The Prescott Center for the Arts 2017-18 season could be summed up as “comfort theatre.”

Most of the shows are familiar favorites, but there are two newer ones as well.

The process of selecting shows for the season is a combination of the kinds of shows performers may want and ones which are likely to draw an audience, PCA executive director Robyn Allen said.

“The goal is to create a balanced artistic experience that takes into consideration what the community might like, as well as what might be enlightening or educational.

“We have hundreds of (actors and technicians) who have made a long-term commitment here,” she continued, “and so our goal is to give back to them and honor the projects they might be interested in.”

The season begins with a musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” opening Sept. 28. That’s later than last season, a decision the Allen said was driven by lackluster early-season ticket sales.

“We started our (2016-17) season perhaps a little early,” she said, and this year’s opening is a week later, “when everyone is settled in.”

Next up will be “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” a sequel to “1940s Radio Hour,” which PCA also staged. “Christmas Carol” is one of the two newer shows; it’s a farce about doing a live holiday radio show in the ’40s.

Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” bats third in the lineup, and is followed by the Oscar Wilde classic “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

“Big River” is up next. This musical, based on Mark Twain’s classic, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” has not, to Allen’s knowledge, been staged in Arizona before.

William Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” rounds out the Mainstage season.

The Stage Too black-box theatre has a full slate of shows, as well, and they walk that fine line between being artistic and inaccessible.

“Lobby Hero,” a 2001 play, is the story of a security guard in an apartment building.

“Fat Pig” tells the story of a man who falls in love with a “plus-sized” librarian.

“Italian-American Reconciliation” is a comedy about getting back together, set in New York.

The edgiest show is the last one. “Doubt” was 2005 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, which deals with a Roman Catholic priest’s suspected improper relations with a male student.

Ticket information for all the shows is available at pca-az.net or 928-445-3286.