Narcotics taskforce arrests 2 Prescott Valley residents

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives arrested two Prescott Valley residents Tuesday, Aug. 1, culminating an investigation of several months.

Detectives developed information through the probe regarding ongoing methamphetamine sales from a home in the 4700 block of Socorro Drive in Prescott Valley, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Those involved include 59-year-old Lenora Swaney and her daughter, 35-year-old J.D. (Jamie) Knight, both of whom live in the house, D’Evelyn said.

During the investigation, PANT was able to directly confirm the sale of methamphetamine involving Swaney and Knight and obtain a search warrant, according to a news release. On Aug. 1, just before serving a search warrant at 4 p.m., detectives stopped and detained Swaney and Knight after they were seen driving away from the home.

Inside the home, detectives located approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, numerous items of paraphernalia including a scale with meth residue, plastic baggies commonly used to package drugs for sale, meth pipes, oxycodone pills, and accounting paperwork documenting drug sales, D’Evelyn said.

Swaney and Knight were arrested and booked into the Camp Verde jail on various charges including Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both remain in-custody. Swaney has a bond of $10,000 and Knight’s bond is set at $34,000, the release states.

- Information from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office