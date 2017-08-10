Model presented to son of man who served on ship

Yavapai Scale Modelers recently presented a model built by late member Robert “Bob” Thrommen, who died in June, to the son of a man who served on the ship. Thrommen’s brother-in-law, Al Petroff, made the presentation.

Club member Al Weiss explains:

“My friend and fellow modeler, Robert (Bob) Thrommen passed away in June. He was a master ship modeler. One of his last projects was of an obscure naval ship that served in WW II.

“Bob did a lot of research on his projects. In so doing, he located the son of one of the sailors that served on the ship, named Pequot, during the war.

“The son, Chip (Calamajo, of Phoenix), had a website devoted to the Pequot and was able to supply Bob with background information, as well as pictures and drawings of the ship, which was originally built in 1909 as a cable-laying ship.

“During the war, Pequot was transferred to the Navy and fitted out as a mine layer. Bob’s father served as a Gunners Mate.

“Before Bob passed away, he told me that he intended to present the model to Chip, the son of the sailor. Unfortunately, Bob had never mentioned that to his family. They knew nothing about his wishes as he passed quite suddenly and unexpectedly. The first the family heard of his desire to give the model away was when I stood up and talked about Bob at his funeral.

“That is when I met Bob’s brother-in-law, Al. Neither of us remembered the name of the ship, (and) there was no name on the model. I did some research and found the name, which I gave to Al. He did further research and located Chip.

“Arrangements were made for Chip to come up from Phoenix for the next meeting of the Yavapai Scale Modelers Club. He did that on Aug. 1, and the presentation was made in front of many of our club members.”

Yavapai Scale Modelers meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Airport Administration Building (second deck)