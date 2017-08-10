KornUkopia Calendar: Aug. 11-20

Ongoing

30th Annual Cowboy Poets Gathering, 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Hear the stories, songs and heritage of the culture that formed the backbone of the American West. Single night or program ticket packages available. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

67th Annual Prescott Arts & Crafts Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Mountain Artists Guild.

Guided Naturalists Walks, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Gathering Circle, James Family Discovery Garden, Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road.

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St.

Friday, Aug. 11

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Ballroom Dance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Waltz dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. $10 for lesson and Dance.

“Legends” Karaoke Night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Center Circle, Prescott Valley. Free night of outdoor karaoke. Win prizes for Best Karaoke Singer! Lucky Dog’s food truck will be there.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Annual Beat the Heat Model Train Swap Meet, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. More than 90 tables. Model trains and railroad memorabilia for sale, with door prizes and raffles. Sponsored by Central Arizona Model RR Club. 802-272-1352.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., 2nd floor Children’s Program Room, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Contact: Don Schiller schiller@commspeed.net or 928-710-2383.

Sixth Annual Mile High Brewfest, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Prescott. Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona. Tickets $25; available at milehighbrewfest.com.

Events at Summer’s DanceWorks, 805 Miller Valley Road, Prescott: Newcomer West Coast Swing Lesson + Dance, 6:30 p.m.; Beginner/intermediate West Coast Swing Lesson + Dance, 7:30. 602-616-0917 or visit prescottdanceclub.com

Republican Women of Prescott Present Lt. Col. Allen B. West, 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Events Center. West is a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army, former Congressman, current executive director and vice chairman of the National Center for Policy Analysis and Fox News Contributor. Tickets: PVEC box office or rwop.info.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Monday, Aug. 14

Art Docent Membership Reception, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite, 215 E Goodwin St. RSVP 899-2892.

Northern Arizona Stitchers chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America, 10 a.m. to noon, Si Birch Community Room, Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Contact: Rae Haynes raehaynes@gmail.com.

Board Gamers’ ongoing program, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, first floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Free program-no registration required. Call 928-759-3040 with any questions.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Northern Arizona Big Band. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Territorial Talent: Patrick Ki, 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy a fresh blend of classical, jazz, and popular music with just a hint of Hawaiian romantic guitar. Every third Wednesday at 5 p.m., the library will host local talent.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Friday, Aug. 18

Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Contact: Genie Holt libraryquilters@gmail.com.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy a Mozart Piano Quintet for piano and a woodwind quartet. Bruce or Suzanne, 778-6965.

“Heartbreak Hotel -- A Salute to Early Elvis,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Starring Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band. $22-$25. 928-777-1370.

Summer Star Talk, 8 to 9 p.m., Acker Park, entrance on 421 S. Virginia St. Highlands Center naturalist John Mangimeli.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Frontier Brass – Brass Band Concert, 7 p.m. at Theater on the Green on the Civic Center campus, 7501 E. Civic Circle in Prescott Valley. A food vendor will be on site; grab a blanket or lawn chair and take the whole family to enjoy this show by the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps band! www.pvaz.net or call 928-759-3090.



2nd Annual 24-Hour Play Festival at the Prescott Center for the Arts – six 10-minute plays are cast, written, rehearsed, and performed in only one day's time - fast, fun, and done in just 24 hours. Auditions are Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. on the PCA Mainstage, and the performance follows on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on the PCA Mainstage. www.pca-az.net or call 928-445-3286.

Country Dance Party, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Arizona 2-Step dance at 6:30 p.m. $10 for lesson and Dance.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Ruaile Buaile, a four-piece all male band from Ireland, 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., as part of the Prescott Celtic Concert Series. 928-771-1218 or for more info visit rgmbooking.com.