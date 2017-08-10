Jeff and Caryl Merritt celebrate 50 years of marriage

Jeff and Caryl Merritt celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 5. Jeff from Dearborn, Michigan, and Caryl (Weed) from Jackson, Michigan, met at Ferris State College in Big Rapids, Michigan. Jeff enlisted in the Air Force and they were married on Aug. 5, 1967 in Dearborn. They were stationed in Washington, D.C., The Azores, Portugal and Wichita Falls, Texas. After the Air Force and spending 5 years in Sioux City, Iowa, they moved to Granada Hills, California, in 1976. Jeff retired from the Air National Guard in 1996 and joined Panasonic in their Los Angeles Marketing Department, introducing their High Definition Technology throughout the USA. Caryl had joined the Walt Disney Company/Disney Channel Div. in Burbank, CA working in Business & Legal Affairs. They have one daughter, Wendy, who works in the autism behavior field with young adults in Philadelphia. Jeff and Caryl, who have been coming to Prescott for 20 years, finally retired and moved here in 2010. Celebration plans included a Disney Cruise to Alaska, and a party with family and friends.