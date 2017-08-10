67th Annual Prescott Arts & Crafts Festival

Prescott, Arizona’s Mountain Artists Guild is hosting its 67th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13.

This juried festival showcases a select group of artisans and crafters under the tall trees that shade the historic Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott.

The Mountain Artists Guild (MAG), a non-profit group of artists, has been supporting art and art education in the Prescott area since its founding by Mabel Laurence and famous cowboy artist George Phippen in 1949.

This year’s event will feature about 100 vendors.

The major thing MAG looks out for in its jury process is that the goods being sold at the show are authentic items made by the people who are showing them.

“We make sure everything that is being exhibited on the square is something that is homemade,” said event coordinator Alexandra Rudolph.

All of the proceeds from the rental of booth spaces go to support MAG.



“It goes right back into the organization and then right back out again to help produce artists’ workshops, open studios, put on gallery shows for emerging artists and to help further their careers,” Rudolph said.

This is a rain-or-shine event as far as MAG is concerned. As for the artists, it’s their choice whether or not to brave the elements.

“Some are pretty diehard and they’ll stick through it regardless of weather conditions; and other ones, the sky gets a little dark and they leave,” Rudolph said.

There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation both days of the event.

With summer winding down and school back in session for many kids, this is one of the last major art shows on the courthouse plaza for the season.

“We’re kind of your last big summer hurrah, you could say,” Rudolph said.