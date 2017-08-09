P&Z begins its review of Deep Well Ranch development

The 1,800-acre project planned on a portion of the Deep Well Ranch in northeast Prescott will be discussed in a series of four Prescott Planning and Zoning meetings throughout August.

The first of the meetings is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, and is listed on the city’s website as an “introduction and discussion of proposed Deep Well Ranch rezoning to SPC (Specially Planned Community) and adoption of a master plan.”

A city memo notes that the SPC zoning would allow the developer and the city “great flexibility in the design of projects.”

It adds: “The Deep Well Ranch planners have produced an extensive document addressing many aspects of development. In many cases their approach to regulating development is different than that adopted into the Land Development Code.”

For that reason, the city is recommending that the Planning and Zoning Commission’s review of the master plan be broken down into specific topic areas in the coming meetings, including:

• Aug. 10 — a general introduction to the plan, and discussion of the basic concepts.

• Aug. 17 — design guidelines, open space, landscaping and parking.

• Aug. 24 — discussion of the remaining general development standards.

• Aug. 31 — public hearing for the rezoning and master plan.

In July, developers presented an introduction on the project to the Prescott City Council, and to the public in open house meetings.

They pointed out that the 1,800 acres is just a portion of the 19,000-acre Deep Well Ranch. The project is expected to bring as many as 10,000 new homes northeast Prescott over the next four or five decades.

The four Planning and Zoning meetings will take place at 9 a.m., at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.