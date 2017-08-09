Obituary: Dave Habermeyer

Dave Habermeyer, born Aug. 12, 1944, passed away, July 28, 2017, from ongoing complications to join his Lord Jesus Christ. Dave was born in Milwaukee, but grew up as a young boy in San Diego, Calif. He moved to Prescott in the spring of 1982, marrying on the Courthouse steps. He loved his country and the outdoors, as long as he was in the saddle of his 100 year anniversary Harley.

Dave was one of Prescott’s original Realtor/Brokers, during the boom years. His business known as “Real Estate Advantage.” He also had a talent for refurbishing homes and selling them at affordable prices. Salesman of the Year awards became a common occurrence with Dave.

He was honest and dependable and often angry with his little brother for doing stupid things. Other interests included traveling, hang-gliding, photography and the old West. Dave also loved his cars. He practically owned every foreign import there was throughout his life.

Dave leaves behind his brother, Christopher Lance; daughter Karen (pictured), from first wife, Salome; grandchildren Whitney, Kenneth Shayne and great-grandchild, Daisy, all of San Diego, California; and of course, his dog, Harley.

A Mass and service was held in his honor, at Sagrado Carazon Catholic Church in Cd. Juarez, Mexico, home of his brother’s wife.

