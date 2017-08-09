Obituary: Darwin Patrick Rosito Jr.

Darwin Patrick (Pat) Rosito Jr., 48, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at his home in Chino Valley. Pat was born April 26, 1969, in Santa Paula, Calif., to Darwin Patrick Rosito Sr. and Letty Lou Barnhill. He was a United States Marine and a proud member of the American Legion Post 40, in Chino Valley, where he served as Post Adjutant.

Patrick grew up riding motorcycles from the time he could reach the pedals. He loved all things with motors —especially boats, motorcycles and trucks. In middle school, he received honors. He then graduated high school and went into the Marines, where he became a jet engine mechanic. After discharge, he worked for Boeing, in Seattle, Washington. He was such a fun, loving person and always had such a good time. He was a sweet man with a hard candy coating. To know him was to love him. Rest in peace, you wonderful soul.

Pat will be greatly missed by his family, his fiancee, his post, and all who knew him. “Semper Fi.”



Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Letty Lou; and his aunt, Lydia Marie Bennett.

He is survived by his father, Darwin Sr.; sisters Gina M. and Caroline L.; brother Mike P.; stepmother Diane Genay Rosito; and his fiancée, Sandra Glover.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at the Chino Valley Funeral Home, 480 W. Palomino Road, in Chino Valley. The committal service, with Military Honors, will follow at 1 p.m., at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, in Bellemont, Ariz.

