Limit kids’ intake of fruit juice, experts say

Is fruit juice a staple in your little one’s diet?

If your child is 12 months or younger, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests a diet that’s free of fruit juice. The new recommendation — the first change on this subject since 2001 — is linked to rising childhood obesity rates and concerns about dental health.

“Fruit juice contains lots of sugar,” said Jennifer Tidroski, DO, Pediatrician at Ponderosa Pediatrics in Prescott. “It’s better to introduce children to delicious whole fruit, which has fiber and is an important part of a healthy diet.”

When can children have fruit juice? Here’s a guide to fruit juice consumption for children after their first birthday and as they grow:

• 1 to 3 years old — Limit fruit juice to four ounces a day.

• 4 to 6 years old — Four to six ounces of fruit juice a day is the recommended limit for children in this age group.

• 7 years and older — Fruit juice intake shouldn’t exceed eight ounces a day.

For youngsters, fruit juice should not be served in a way that allows the child to sip the juice throughout the day. Fruit juice contains carbohydrates and long-term exposure can lead to tooth decay.

Another good reason to limit young children’s fruit juice consumption?

“They may be less likely to crave soda and other sugary drinks when they reach their teen years,” Tidroski said.

Information provided by YRMC.