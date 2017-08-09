I-17 now open in both directions after tanker fire

Authorities say Interstate 17 has reopened in both directions after a propane tanker fire near Black Canyon City north of Phoenix caused an extended closure overnight.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the accident occurred before 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 near Table Mesa Road. The extended closure area was between New River Road and State Route 69 in Cordes Junction.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say it appeared the tanker blew a tire before catching fire.

There was 300 gallons of propane inside the tanker and the fire briefly ignited some brush along the freeway.

Crews sprayed water in the tanker to put out the fire and cool the propane.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow them on Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511.

Video below posted during closure by Daisy Mtn Fire Dept

Crews are currently on scene of a hazardous situation involving a propane tanker. pic.twitter.com/STBxiHVlQl — Daisy Mtn Fire Dept (@DaisyMtnFire) August 8, 2017 by Daisy Mtn Fire Dept

Related Stories