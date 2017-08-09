Friends give a vet a last ride

United States Navy and Vietnam veteran Bill Springer is not the maudlin type.

Yet a terminal medical diagnosis at the local VA in April left the red-headed “Tin Can Sailor” pondering how he might spend whatever time he has left. The 62-year-old was diagnosed several years ago with Agent Orange-related cancer that has required numerous surgeries and left him with a life-threatening lung ailment.

As a grassroots advocate for fellow veterans, Springer opted to reach out on Facebook to someone who might be willing to pay him a favor. His request: “wind therapy,” that he otherwise described as a “hair-in-the-wind go-round” to some favorite spots in Prescott on the back of one of their motorcycles.

Springer’s main mode of transportation these days is a slow-moving electric scooter capable of supporting the oxygen tank he requires to breathe. He, though, vividly remembers his younger years riding down the road on a fast-roaring “bike,” an experience he said that always left him exhilarated and just happy to be a survivor. Springer, a former tradesman and fourth-generation sailor, spent his first tour after earning his high school diploma on a naval destroyer just off the coast of Vietnam.

The state’s Patriot Guard Riders ¬– with the motto “Standing for Those Who Stood for Us” ¬-- answered Springer’s request in “quick fashion.” Several riders from across the state volunteered to come up and take him for what he suspects might be his last ride.

The hot weather in June postponed an initial ride, but Springer was delighted that 10 to 12 riders rescheduled for Sunday, July 30.

“The ride that these great folks afforded me has given me so much that can’t be seen or measured,” Springer described. “It has helped immeasurably in adding to the images tucked into my memory files that will last a lifetime.”

For two hours on a gorgeous afternoon, Springer was treated like veteran royalty. He was escorted around the courtyard plaza for a “twice around the block toot and wave” and then out to one of his chosen destinations: Watson Lake, he said. The day ended with a final treat: a trip to the Sonic drive-in near his mobile home for “ice cream blasts and more camaraderie before saying goodbye with much gratitude.”

One of the riders from Apache Junction, “Tiny” Dillon, said he never wants to miss out on the chance to help a fellow veteran, be it escorting family to a veteran’s final resting place, volunteering to repair a veteran’s home or giving a vet one last ride.

“This is what we do for all veterans. No matter what their situation … That’s what we do,” said Dillon, who rides a Harley adorned with two seven-foot flags perched on the back.

And distance is not an issue.

“No matter how far a veteran is, we’re there for them,” Dillon assured.

As for this particular request, Dillon said he was grateful that they were able to honor Springer in this way.

“Just to put a big smile on his face,” Dillon said, noting that in spite of his health condition Springer is “a very high-spirited man.””

The future for Springer is a question mark. But he said he hopes his legacy is honor to veterans, something he intends to embrace and promote for as long as he has to do so. And he is so grateful to all those who have embraced him.

“Giving in benevolence to others brings many rewards, oft-times when they’re least expected but needed most,” Springer said.

