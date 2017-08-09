Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
$1M bill deposit attempt leads to Iowa man’s drug arrest

Authorities say Dennis Strickland tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill at a bank, and subsequently was charged with drug possession in Sioux City, Iowa. The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill. (Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 9, 2017 6 a.m.

    • SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.

    A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie contained methamphetamine.

    The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.

    Iowa court records say Strickland is scheduled to be back in court Monday. His attorney hasn’t returned a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

