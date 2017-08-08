Propane truck fire closes both directions of I-17 near Black Canyon City

Crews are currently on scene of a hazardous situation involving a propane tanker. pic.twitter.com/STBxiHVlQl — Daisy Mtn Fire Dept (@DaisyMtnFire) August 8, 2017 by Daisy Mtn Fire Dept

I-17 CLOSURE UPDATE: With an extended closure likely, your best option may be delaying travel. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 8, 2017 by Arizona DOT

PHOENIX – A propane truck fire near Table Mesa Road has closed both directions of Interstate 17 north of the Valley, and an extended closure is possible, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic is exiting at New River Road, while southbound traffic is exiting at Rock Springs near Black Canyon City. The southbound closure point will be moved to Highway 69 in Cordes Junction.

One alternate route between the Valley and Arizona’s high country is Highway 87 to Highway 260 through Payson and Camp Verde. Another is US 60, US 93 and 89 via Wickenburg and Prescott.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow them on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.