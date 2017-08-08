Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society — Zoey

Zoey is an adorable 6-year-old mutt whose favorite activity is lounging at her people’s feet. Whether her people are watching TV or enjoying a nice afternoon on the deck, she loves resting nearby. Zoey gets along well with cats and kids and is house- and crate-trained. Her perfect home would have a fenced yard and room by the couch for her to hang with her family. Meet her at YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at yavapaihumane.org.