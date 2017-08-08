Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week – Bootsey

Bootsey is a domestic short hair gray and black tabby with cute white mittens who was born June 12, 2007. She is a bit shy, but when she gets to know you, she loves to get lots of petting and attention. Great with both men and women, she is looking for a new loving home because her owner can no longer take care of her. Bootsey is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about Bootsey on UAF’s website, UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Visit her at Kachina Animal Hospital, 850 S. Henrickson Road in Dewey.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.