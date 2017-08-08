Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Moka

Moka is a beautiful medium-sized male cat about 3 years old. He has a black smoke coat, black on top and light gray underneath, with fur so soft he feels more like a mink. A loving and sweet boy, there is not a square inch of him that he does not like to have petted and brushed. To meet Moka, call 928-445-5411 and make an appointment or stop by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, on adoption days -- Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come check out all of our kittens at PetSmart (next to Costco) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also see all of our cats and kittens on Petfinder and Facebook.