Carly is a beagle-shepherd mix, about 8 years old, who’s spayed, up to date on shots and potty-trained. She walks well on a leash and loves all people — except the mailman, who makes her nervous. She came to Circle L after the death of one of her people, when her remaining caretaker couldn’t take care of her anymore. She’s good with other dogs, but doesn’t like cats very much. Meet Carly by calling the rescue at 928-273-7005, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.