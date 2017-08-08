Official: Attempt to cheat drug test is thwarted by loud pop

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a popping sound thwarted a Pennsylvania man’s attempt to cheat on a court-ordered drug test.
The Monroe County district attorney says the popping noise was from 21-year-old Daryl Anthony Koger using safety scissors to cut open a condom he had filled with clean urine. Authorities say Koger sneaked the urine-filled condom into the probation office on July 31 so he could submit the clean sample and pass a court-ordered drug test.
Officials say they found the broken condom and scissors when they searched Koger after hearing the popping sound while he was supposed to be urinating in a sample cup.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Koger, who is charged with furnishing drug-free urine and possessing an instrument of crime — the scissors.
More like this story
- IOC: 31 caught in retests of 2008 Beijing Olympic drug samples
- How it works: A look at the retests of Olympic drug samples from ’08
- Authorities: Man errantly texted prosecutor about drug swap
- Olympics: Russia has doping problem and is ‘sorry,’ says minister
- Local Horse Racing: Top trainer fights to clear name
SUBMIT FEEDBACK