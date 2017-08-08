Obituary: Hamilton “Smitty” James Smith

Hamilton “Smitty” James Smith, 85, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Prescott, Arizona, while in Hospice.





Hamilton was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to Hamilton C. and Rose C. Smith. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School, in 1950 and Yavapai College in 1976.

Hamilton joined the Arizona National Guard, in Phoenix on Feb. 1, 1949, and the regular United States Army on Sept. 17, 1952, where he received an Honorable Discharge. Hamilton then rejoined the Arizona National Guard and came to Prescott in 1968, where he worked full-time for the Guard until his retirement as Sergeant First Class, in 1991.





Smitty was in active ministry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. As a member of St. Vincent de Paul, he was awarded the Jubilarian and Top Hat award for his volunteer work in many positions, over his 20 years of service.





Hamilton is survived by his loving wife, Carmen; his sons, Henry Smith (Linda) and Alex Smith, of Prescott; daughter Robin Ann Gettelman, of San Diego, California; his brother, Clifford William Smith, of Goodyear, Arizona. His sister, Janet Newsom, and brother Howard Smith, of Phoenix, preceded him in death. He leaves behind four grandchildren and three great, grandchildren and my nephews and nieces.





A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., in Prescott. Rosary at 1 p.m., Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m., Final Committal service to be held following at 3 p.m., at Prescott National Cemetery, in Prescott.





In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Claretian Missionaries, in California.





