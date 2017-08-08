Man calls police for help, then fires gun at officer

A man was arrested early Tuesday, Aug. 8, when he called 911 to report that someone was outside his door and talking about breaking into his apartment in the 1100 block of East Gurley Street, then fired a gun at officers who responded, Prescott Deputy Chief of Police Amy Bonney said.

Leon Carter called for help at about 1:30 a.m., and when police arrived, they could see a man inside the apartment, but nothing appeared to be wrong, Bonney said. When the officers walked up to the door, Carter fired through it, missing one officer’s head by three to four inches, Bonney said.

They took Carter into custody, and he admitted to shooting through the door, but could not explain why he did so after calling for help, Bonney said.

The bullet went through the door, a wall and hit a vehicle in the parking lot, but no one was struck.

Carter was booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, weapons misconduct and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

The Daily Courier