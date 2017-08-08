Letter: The solution

Editor:

No Solution? 443 is THE Solution with definite results.

I’ve been an active member of the Prescott Community for close to 20 years. This is the first time I have felt compelled to become publicly politically involved.

For me this is not a political issue, it is a quality of life issue.

The No on 443 side has been claiming that prop 443 has no solution.

It does. It provides an immediate source of revenue to pay the unfunded liability created by PSPRS, while at the same time securing our general fund. Prop 443 will maintain quality of life programs, parks and rec, the library, safety and other city services.

Over the course of the last several months I have invited many of the “major players” from the No side to meet with me one on one to discuss their “solution.”

Not one has taken me up on my offer -- I even offered to buy lunch. No takers.

Why?

They do not have a solution, only a fairy tale based on hope and self-ambition.

Prop 443 goes away in 10 years or less.

Prop 443 is an immediate solution that allows Prescott to pay down this liability, maintain our quality of life, and continue to work with the state on an ultimate reform of the PSPRS program.

One IS a fairy tale, the other a solution.

I urge you to join me and other concerned citizens in voting for the solution -- Prop. 443.

Barry L. Barbe

Prescott