Letter: Greed at work

Editor:

It is very sad hearing the radio commercials against Proposition 443 by State Rep. David Stringer, as he scornfully denounces the “gold plated pensions” that public service workers are getting.

There was a time when pensions for long-term workers was taken for granted -- a thank-you for having served so many years of your life (perhaps even your entire lives) in one position for one employer. Today, such workers are begrudged their pensions, and more and more employers are not offering them except to CEOs and, of course, government officials.

Pensions are disappearing, wages are going down, and despite President Trump’s claims to the contrary, jobs continue to be shipped overseas where corporations can pay sweatshop labor 25 cents hour -- all the while these same corporations are showing record-breaking profits, while Republicans continue their drive to serve up huge new tax cuts to the top 1 percent, tax cuts the little taxpayer doesn’t get.

There is something wrong with this picture, and it can be summed up in one word -- GREED. This is pure, simple greed at work.

I have no doubt that Proposition 443 will go down to defeat, as this area is filled with anti-tax zealots. We want our public service workers to continue to be there for us, but we don’t want to pay them. Greed.

Parker Anderson

Prescott