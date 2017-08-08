Former Badger runner McCabe finds niche as pro road-bike racer

Former Prescott High School cross-country star Travis McCabe sure has transitioned spectacularly from long-distance running to long-distance road cycling.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound McCabe, twice named The Daily Courier’s prep cross-country runner of the year in the 2000s, is today a muscular, well-conditioned road-bike racer who competes as a sprinter for the 15-member UnitedHealthcare Pro Men’s Cycling Team in California.

On Sunday, McCabe, 28, placed seventh in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah’s final stage and won the points classification of the grueling 603-mile race, which traversed Idaho, Utah and Wyoming from July 31-Aug. 6 and reached upwards of 8,000-plus feet of elevation.

The Tour – nicknamed “America’s Toughest Road Race,” in part because of its extreme elevation gain in the Wasatch Mountains – features only five or six Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)-certified teams. (The UCI is the world’s governing body for bicycle racing.)

The highlight for McCabe came Aug. 4, when he finished first in Stage 5 in the highly-competitive 2.HC class (multi-day road race with stages). McCabe said he was determined to win this 185-mile mountainous stage, which extends from Layton to Bountiful, Utah, after mistiming a sprint finish the day prior.

McCabe, the U.S. Criterium champion, “sailed across the line in Bountiful after timing his sprint perfectly, taking victory by half a bike length ahead of second place,” a UnitedHealthcare ProCycling Team news release said. He crossed in 4 hours, 5 minutes and 26 seconds.

During the Tour of Utah, McCabe, a four-year pro, was recognized more for his quickness on the pedals than for his pacing, which he perfected as a high school runner. After Stage 5, the Utah Sports Commission presented McCabe with the sprinter’s jersey.

“This is a stage I’ve been dreaming about all year,” McCabe said of his Stage 5 victory in a post-race interview. “To get the stage and the sprinter’s jersey is phenomenal. I was a little impatient yesterday [Aug. 3], so today [Aug. 4] I waited until 250m to go.

McCabe wound up placing 39th out of 100 cyclists in the Tour of Utah’s final general classification standings, posting a total overall time of 23:20:06.

In 38 race days this year alone, McCabe has ridden 4,983 kilometers, registering four wins and 20 Top 10 marks.

It’s been a banner 2017 for McCabe, which has shown his progression. For example, he’s already matched the number of race days he had cycled in all of 2016, and he’s primed to eclipse his career best of 43 days (2015).

The UnitedHealthcare team will compete in three more races in August and early September. Those events include the Colorado Classic (Aug. 10-13 in Velorama, Colorado), the Tour of Alberta (Aug. 30-Sept. 3 in western Canada) and the Gateway Cup (Sept. 1-4 in St. Louis).

