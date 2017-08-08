Editorial: Enough campaign letters, time to vote

Today, in accordance with an established tradition of fair play, The Daily Courier has published the majority of the remaining letters we’ve received on direct campaign issues.

With early voting now underway, we will discontinue printing any additional letters about the Aug. 29 Prescott city election after today.

Thus far in the campaign we have done our best to allow readers to share opinions about candidates and ballot measures, and to keep a fair balance of voices on this page. When we occasionally reject a letter, it’s usually because it is too long or contains an inappropriate personal attack.

(While we allow public officials to be criticized for actions taken, we reject letters that contain blatant, irrelevant attacks, such as a remark about a personality trait or physical appearance.)

We also try to maintain a fair balance of views, so letters that repeat the same arguments contained in other letters — and don’t offer anything new to the debate — may not run so that we can provide equal representation from both sides.

This campaign has generated a lot of debate and healthy discussion, and is of high interest to our readers. For months we’ve published letters from all sides and perspectives. Few minds are still undecided.

It’s time to vote.

— The Daily Courier