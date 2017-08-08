DPS: One driver loses control in storm, causes fatal wreck

The driver of a Jaguar lost control of his car while southbound on Highway 69 Friday, Aug. 4, crossed the grass median, ending up in the path of a pick-up truck, and causing the death of both occupants of the Jaguar, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.

At the time of the crash, about 11 a.m., there was a “heavy rain storm” in the area, Graves said Monday. The Jaguar was headed south on Highway 69 when it crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes.

The truck hit the car in the passenger-side door.

Both the car’s driver, Harry Traub, 80, and his passenger, Abeline Traub, 78, both of Prescott, were killed.

The driver of the pickup was alone in the truck and was not injured.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor, Graves said, and all three victims wore seat belts.