Superintendent's Report: Another school year has arrived

School starts tomorrow for the students in the Chino Valley Unified School District. We are very excited about this year because it is the centennial of the founding of Chino Valley Schools.

School staff had a very busy summer this year. We completed the last step in our grade reconfiguration, with second grade moving to Territorial Early Childhood Center (TECC). We relocated six teachers along with special education and intervention staff as part of the move. These teachers were busy over the summer putting their classrooms back together. TECC will now be grades prekindergarten through second grade and Del Rio School will now be third grade through fifth grade. The process of reconfiguring grade levels began several years ago and we are glad that it has finally come to fruition.

We had a few big projects that took place over the summer as well. In partnership with the Town of Chino Valley, the intersection at Road 2 North and Road 1 West in front of Del Rio School was expanded to make it easier for buses to make right-hand turns. In addition, in order to increase security at Del Rio School, the school office was moved to the south end of the campus and is now accessed through an entrance on Road 2 South. Please be patient as we are still putting the final touches on the new office.

For the first time in quite a few years, we are fully staffed at the onset of the school year. Quad City administrators traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in March to recruit teachers for the area. Area schools were able to recruit 11 teachers from South Dakota and Chino Valley Schools was lucky enough to have four of those come to our schools. We also have teachers from California and Texas, as well as new staff coming from all over Arizona.

Teachers have had a busy summer. In addition to getting their rooms ready, the schools have been hosting professional development for teachers focusing on early childhood literacy and student engagement. Our career and technical education teachers attended the CTE summer conference to hone their skills.

The first few days of school are very important and set the tone for the remainder of the school year. Teachers and students are developing a relationship that will last 10 months or more. Expectations are shared and the classroom culture begins to take shape. A positive experience during this time is vital for a child’s wellbeing and academic success. There is only one first day of school. Please encourage your students and stress the importance of their school experience.

New student registration for all schools will continue to take place even as the school year has started. A registration packet can be picked up at any school or can be found on the District’s website at www.chinovalleyschools.com.

As always, keep up to date on what is taking place in CVUSD by liking the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChinoValleySchoolsArizona/.

We look forward to another great school year.

John Scholl is superintendent of Chino Valley Unified School District.