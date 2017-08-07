Station 7 sale funds slated for PSPRS debt

More than a half-million dollars could go to help pay down the City of Prescott’s debt with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) after a decision by the City Council this week.

The total — $579,625 — was generated through the recent sale of Fire Station 7, as well as adjacent property on EZ Street.

The three parcels were sold this past spring and summer in the city’s effort to generate revenue to go toward the more than $78 million in unfunded liability with the PSPRS pension system.

Most recently, the Station 7 property, which once housed the Granite Mountain Hotshots, was sold at the council’s July 25 meeting for $362,500.

The council will consider the additional payment at its regular voting meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

A city memo notes that escrow on two of the three parcels has closed, and it is anticipated that the other parcel will close in late September. “To maximize the impact of this payment on the unfunded liability, staff is proposing to send the full amount to PSPRS now before the final escrow is closed,” the memo adds.

In addition, the council earlier approved a possible payment of as much as $11 million from its reserve funds to go toward the PSPRS debt this year.

Although some council support arose for making the final decision on that payment after the Aug. 29 vote on Proposition 443 (the city’s ballot initiative to raise sales tax to pay down the PSPRS debt), Mayor Pro Tem Jim Lamerson said Friday, Aug. 4, that he would like to see a payment of at least $5 million of that happen sooner.

Such a move would “demonstrate to voters that we’re dead set” on paying down the PSPRS liability, Lamerson said.

City Manager Michael Lamar said the council could discuss making a larger payment to PSPRS on Tuesday.

The payments would be in addition to the city’s required fiscal-year contribution of $7.8 million, which covers the normal annual PSPRS pension costs as well as the annual installment toward the unfunded liability.

In other action, the council will:

• Consider approving the establishment of entertainment district on about a half-square-mile of downtown Prescott.

The council heard a report on the district designation, which is allowed under state law, during a July 25 study session and asked to have a resolution for establishment of the district brought back for a vote.

The district would give the city the flexibility to recommend approval of liquor establishments within 300 feet of a church or school, on a case-by-case basis.

Lamar has maintained that the district also would enhance the city’s tourism marketing of the downtown by allowing for promotion of a cohesive entertainment district.

A council memo states: “The creation of the district will aid new and existing businesses in site selection by greatly expanding the options available to them. The district will also aid economic development outreach to prospective businesses by highlighting the broad range of entertainment choices existing in Prescott’s downtown core.”

• Review the city’s bed tax budget, as well as the Tourism Advisory Committee’s 2018 grant allocations.

A city memo states that the committee “followed guidelines to the letter this year,” which resulted in lower amounts for the applicants. “As a result, overall, allocations are down this year by 37 percent to $25,350 (from last year’s $40,000),” the memo added.

• Consider a three-year contract with the Yavapai Humane Society for animal sheltering services – in amounts of $57,700 for the current fiscal year; $59,109 for the 18/19 fiscal year; and $60,291 for the 19/20 fiscal year.

• Consider adding another six months to the city’s existing contract with the Robb Group for economic development services. The contract would be for $52,800 for the coming six months – up from the $44,000 that the city paid the company for the first six-month contract.

The city chose to go with a contract economic development effort earlier this year in an effort to save money, and Lamar said the two six-month contracts with the Robb Group still represent a savings over the previous staff position.