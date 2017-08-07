Sports in Brief: Bills sign former Cardinal Boldin to provide experience

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Sammy Watkins and the Buffalo Bills receivers aren’t as young and untested now that Anquan Boldin is with the group.

Boldin returns for a 15th NFL season after signing a contract with the Bills on Monday. The move provides the team leadership, production and an instant boost in credibility to what had been a patchwork position. The 36-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was the NFL’s 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and ranks in the top 25 among several career categories.

“The great thing about Anquan is what he brings on the field and off the field,” first-time general manager Brandon Beane said. “I think our receiving room is fairly young still. And I think not only is he going to help those guys show what a pro’s pro and what it takes on the field (but also) in the meeting rooms, training room.”

It wasn’t lost on Beane that Boldin showed he’s still capable of making an impact after spending last season with Detroit , where he had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

“Even if his speed is not what it was, and you know he was never a burner, but he still knows how to win,” Beane said. “Contested balls? He comes down with his fair share and then some.”

The Bills spent the past month courting Boldin. He visited the team’s facility two weeks ago. The contract terms were completed late last week, with the only holdup involving Boldin determining whether Buffalo could serve as a good fit for him and his family, Beane said.

Boldin, who makes his offseason home in Florida, arrived at the Bills training camp facility on Monday, and scheduled to take part in his first practice on Tuesday.

Though it’s unlikely he’ll play in Buffalo’s preseason opener against Minnesota on Thursday, Boldin was listed as the top backup behind Watkins on the Bills depth chart.

Osweiler picked to start Browns exhibition opener

BEREA, Ohio — Brock Osweiler has risen from trade throw-in to preseason starter.

The Browns’ never-ending quarterback saga has produced yet another surprise.

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson picked Osweiler over Cody Kessler, rookie DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan to start Thursday’s exhibition opener against the New Orleans Saints in what will be an important stage in a QB competition that’s midway through its second week, with no end in sight.

Jackson said he chose Osweiler primarily because he’s got NFL experience and he wants to give both Kessler and Kizer more playing time.

“It’s best for me to trot Brock out there, see if he can go lead this offense and lead the team and in the process keep getting these young guys more reps,” Jackson said following Monday’s practice. “They just need to play. DeShone needs to play more. Cody needs to play more and Kevin needs to play more, and I thought this is the way to do it.”

As for who will start Cleveland’s opener on Sept. 10 against Pittsburgh, Jackson insisted he hasn’t made up his mind.

“This thing is not over by any stretch,” he said.

Siemian gets 1st start but hasn’t nailed down Broncos QB job

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Trevor Siemian hasn’t officially won the Denver Broncos’ quarterback job just yet but he has earned the starting nod over Paxton Lynch in Denver’s preseason opener at Chicago.

Siemian will get first crack against the Bears on Thursday night while Lynch will start Denver’s second game, at San Francisco on Aug. 19, coach Vance Joseph announced Monday following his team’s indoor practice.

“I think Trevor’s earned that much, you know, to be the first guy out,” Joseph said.

That doesn’t signal that the Broncos see Siemian as the clear leader in the biggest position battle in the NFL this summer .

“No, no, no. No, no, no, no, no, guys,” Joseph said, adding seven more “no’s” for emphasis.

“He’s first out, he’s been first all training camp. He’s been first out all spring, OK?” Joseph said. “It’s an open competition. The games matter. The games start Thursday. So, I want to get to the games, so we can get to the bottom of this, OK?”

It’s obvious to observers at practice, however, that Siemian — solid and steady with glimpses of the spectacular like two deep, accurate throws Monday — has begun to pull away from Lynch, who has regressed since starting out training camp with a pair of solid practices.

Lynch had a rare turnover-free practice Monday but he started out erratic — 1-for-4 with a sack, a scramble and a wild overthrow on his first series — and blundered by throwing away the ball on fourth down from the 12 when Emmanuel Sanders was covered by Bradley Roby.

A similar play last year by Lynch drew the ire of then-coach Gary Kubiak, who implored Lynch to “give your guys a chance!”

Siemian was solid save for an interception by cornerback Lorenzo Doss when receiver Jordan Taylor slipped.

PGA Championship to move to May in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Players are allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds at the PGA Championship. That won’t be necessary in two years when it moves to May.

The PGA of America is moving its major championship to May for the first time in 70 years when it goes to Bethpage Black on New York’s Long Island in 2019 as part of a long-term plan that involves a major shift in the golf calendar, including The Players Championship going back to its March date, The Associated Press has learned.

Two officials involved in the discussions say the PGA of America and PGA Tour will discuss details of the move as early as Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club, site of this year’s PGA Championship. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

The change has been in the works for four years, one official said. The catalyst behind the movement was golf’s return to the Olympics, along with the PGA Tour’s desire to wrap up its FedEx Cup before the NFL begins.

The move to May also puts the PGA Championship in the middle of the major championship season — after the Masters, before the U.S. Open — instead of being stuck at the end in August when courses typically are softer because of the summer heat and sports fans have one eye turned toward football.

Athletes competing at worlds get sick at official hotel

LONDON — Several athletes competing at the world championships have come down with a stomach bug, the event’s organizing committee said Monday.

All of them have been staying at the same official hotel.

“There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the world championships,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.”

It was not immediately clear how many athletes were affected, but Botswanan runner Isaac Makwala said he was among the ill.

Makwala, who has already qualified for the 400-meter final, pulled out of his opening heat in the 200 on Monday. He wrote on his Facebook page that he was not the only one affected.

“According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes,” Makwala wrote. “Let’s hope they will allow me to run my final.”

Makwala was expected to be the main challenger to Wayde van Niekerek in both the 200 and the 400.