10-year-old Vermont boy reels in a record-setting carp

Ten-year-old Chase Stokes holds a giant carp, weighing 33.25 pounds, in Ferrisburgh, Vt. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official a few weeks ago, stating that the fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder. (John Stokes via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 7, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.

    Chase Stokes’ fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms).

    The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vE7GQE) the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.

    Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they’re “hard to find.”

    Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a “fishing maniac.” He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont’s Master Angler Program.

