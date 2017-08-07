Making Walker aware following fire

When the Goodwin Fire started, it was a shocker to everyone at the county, said Jack Smith at a community meeting at the Walker Fire Station on Saturday, Aug. 5, noting that with so many questions being asked, it was a good time for a meeting to go into some background and what can be done going forward in case any issues spring up.

With the Forest Service talking a lot about what would happen if a fire started where it did, they were mentally prepared for the evacuation of Walker, said District Ranger Sarah Tomsky. Further, the relationships the Forest Service has with the county and partner agencies allowed everything to go as smoothly as it did, Tomsky said. There was enough time to make the decision to give people enough time to evacuate and give parents enough time to pick their kids up from camp without panicking due to where they put the firefighters, she said.

“We put firefighters in a place that was not a very safe place to put them. These decisions are not made lightly, we trust our firefighters on the ground to tell us if they scout out the area and they think they have a chance of stopping that fire and keeping it out of a community like Breezy Pines and Walker, we trust their expert advice and we have lots of very serious conversations about what we’re asking our firefighters to do,” Tomsky said, commenting that the firefighters up there knew the area, understood the fuel type and the hazards and felt like they had the opportunity to try somethings. “We allowed them to take that chance and they were successful. But any number of factors could have changed that and we may even not have put firefighters in there at all.”

There’s still unburned fuel out there in places where if a fire started before the treatments the Forest Service wants to do, the community could still be at risk, she said.

At the same time, with all elected officials called in on the fire, the incident commander made it very clear that if it got into Breezy Pines, Walker would have been done, Smith said.

“That’s how important and the reason for this meeting is,” he said, calling to attention how passionate he is about Walker and how he wanted people in attendance to be aware of the dangers of living in a rural environment with uneven roadways. “Be prepared. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Smith highlighted the importance of making sure valuables were ready to go, clearing brush and getting with the Prescott Area Urban Wildfire Interface Commission (PAUWIC) and the Forest Service to ensure readiness in case of another fire.

Since the forest service understand the risks to Walker, it’s been doing a lot of hazardous fuel treatments along Walker road, Tomsky said. Since it’s a main egress road for the residents, the treatments have been to slow a potential fire down and give firefighters a safe place to make a stand as well as allow for a longer amount of time for people to evacuate. The Goodwin Fire burned a lot of the area the Forest Service was wanting to treat and the intention is to do more treatments, but those take time, she said, stating even if all those treatments are done, the community is still at risk because of the topography.



“The trees are so dense, there is not a great opportunity to reduce the density of those trees in a manner we would be able to keep a fire from coming into your community,” Tomsky said. “That’s why defensible space around your home is really important, but also being prepared to evacuate.”

Other treatments the Forest Service does includes breaking up crown spacing, mastication of brush and prescribed burning, said Forestry Service Assistant Fire Management Officer KC Yowell.

There will be other community meetings in the future to discuss roadways for evacuation in case of emergency, said Smith.