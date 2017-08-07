Letter: Protection

Editor:

The editorial stating that the city council members ought not be allowed to bring their own firearms cites the low murder rate in our area. Perhaps the murder rate is low because criminals know that many locals are armed. And besides, the government should have a compelling reason to take away the right of self-defense from the council members. “Chances are they won’t need it” is not a compelling argument. In my lifetime, unarmed people in small towns like Paducah, Kentucky; Sandy Hook, Connecticut; and Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania (remember the 10 little Amish girls) were targeted because they were unable to fight back. Everyone has the right to protect himself.

John Maxwell

Prescott Valley