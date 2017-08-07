Letter: Pet care appreciation

Editor:

Animal Disaster Services recently housed the animals of the Goodwin fire evacuees. We cared for almost 150 dogs and cats (and other) animals at Bradshaw Mountain High School and over 250 horses and barnyard type animals at the Coors Center of the old fairgrounds.

We would like to express our heartfelt thank you to those who cared for us! Thank you to Bradshaw Mountain High School, especially the custodial/maintenance staff who kept up with our needs. We also thank One AZ Credit Union, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Olsen’s Grain, Target, Walmart, PetSmart, Petco, Yavapai County Humane Society, Tractor Supply, Pet Headquarters, plus the many donors in the community for crates, food, linens and monetary donations.

We couldn’t do this without community support!

Becky Salazar

Prescott

Animal Disaster Services