Letter: Dishonest mailer

Editor:

Re: Your editorial of Aug. 3: We, as voters, must demand better

After viewing the most recent “hit piece” flyer maligning mayoral candidate Mary Beth Hrin, I decided to read the court case cited in the flyer. The quotations in the flyer were taken totally out of context. Contrary to what the flyer would have one believe, a trial court jury found in favor of Ms. Hrin. Moreover, the jury’s verdict was affirmed by the court. Anyone wishing to read the actual court opinion will be able to find it on the Internet by Googling Allstate Insurance vs. Mary B. Hrin.

The two indisputedly intertwined organizations responsible for circulating this misleading and deceitful flyer are Integrated Web Strategies (IWS) and the Arizona Voter Education Project (AVEP). The IWS website states that it is a recognized national leader in public affairs and political campaigns. AVEP’s Articles of Incorporation state that its purpose is to “ensure the accuracy of publicly disseminated information in Arizona.” It should be noted that both organizations have the same Phoenix office address. It should also be noted that the same individual who is the President & CEO of IWS is also the Chairman of AVEP. Anyone having questions about these flyers may want to telephone IWS at 602-222-4700 to get some answers.

Paul Dunn

Prescott