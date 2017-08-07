CVHS ready to carry on traditions

Every school has them … traditions!

As a new school year begins, students at Chino Valley High School will have many traditions both new and old to look forward to. These traditions teach students how to be part of and to see themselves as valued members of our community.

CVHS Student Council puts in many hours of preparation to ensure that traditions are kept and created. Some of our upcoming traditions include: Football games on Friday nights, the Annual FFA Corn Dinner, basketball games, wrestling matches and other athletic events.

One of the most popular longstanding traditions is Spirit Week. Mr. Miles Holder, Agriculture teacher and CVHS graduate remembers participating in Spirit week and playing football as two of his favorite high school memories. During Spirit Week, every day something is happening at the school. Students are able to participate in Powderpuff, Top-Gun, the annual bonfire, the Homecoming Football game, the Homecoming Dance, and the crowning court. Skittles Day is a popular day where each class dresses in their class color: Freshman - pink, Sophomores – Red, Juniors – Green, and Seniors – Yellow. The Monday of Spirit Week is kicked off by the Senior Parade, where community members come out and watch the seniors drive by with their vehicles decorated in yellow. Sprit week will be held this year Oct. 2-6.

Lasting memories are also created at semiformal and formal dances, such as the Valentine’s Dance, MORP and, of course, Prom. Informal dances are held throughout the year as well.

During May, students from all class levels audition for the annual Talent Show. This is an opportunity to perform in front of the school community. Acts include singing, dancing, comedy, musical instrument performances and more! Also, at the end of the year students are able to attend the Memories Assembly, where a video is shown highlighting the whole school year. Mrs. Ivette D’Angelo shared that “this is considered a rite of passage for the seniors to move from the bleachers to the gym floor to watch the video.” Also, the Senior Video is also shown highlighting the graduating seniors, which is created each year by CVHS Student Council.

Over the last 26 years, many traditions have stuck but a few have been long forgotten. Mr. Kevin Grell shared that some of his favorite traditions from years past include “the Beach Dance in the parking lot for the seniors at the end of year and when the jazz band used to play at the basketball games.”

Students and parents are encouraged to check the school calendar at cvhs.chinovalleyschools.com for upcoming events. Let’s make this a great year for creating memories.

Information provided by CVUSD.