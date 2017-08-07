Column: Watching TV can make you really angry

Typically, I don’t watch a lot of mainstream television. I’m watching Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Instant Video and skipping the ads.

During my recent days off I headed to the Valley to visit my dad, and because he does watch regular television, I was subjected to the advertising I usually avoid.

Like the ad for an online school.

Followed by another ad for a different online school.

This mirrors what I’ve been hearing on the radio, lots of advertising for alternative education, all promising free tuition.

There’s nothing free about it. Common sense tells us that this many for-profit “schools” would not be running this much paid advertising unless there was a profit in it for them.

And there is. To pay for these online schools, the state is taking money away from public education. There’s your cost, that’s the high price you and the rest of us are paying for these “free tuitions.”

I admit I know nothing about these online schools that have suddenly appeared. Perhaps they do a great job of educating children.

But I worry any time someone is looking at the bottom line and wondering about profit margins. If that’s their first priority, then the education of the child isn’t.

And the chance a fly-by-night organization sets up shop in Arizona to register a bunch of unsuspecting children because of the false promises made to their parents, then they get a big check from the state, and then they do an awful job educating, really troubles me.

How is a parent to know who is legitimate and who isn’t? This is the future of their children we’re talking about.

As has been said many times by many people, education is the silver bullet. It fixes all ills. With it, you have a highly-trained and motivated job force capable of doing anything and keep your economy humming. Without it, you have higher crime, higher unemployment, a weaker economy, etc.

Which is why I cannot figure out why our state legislators keep doing this. Why do they continue to try and hamstring public education?

Arizona spent $7,528 per student in fiscal year 2014. Only Idaho and Utah spent less per student. New York was No. 1 at $20,610 and the national average is $11,009. Our state spends about $3,500 less per student than the national average.

Despite the lack of funding, our schools administrators and teachers are doing great work. Arizona ranks 41st in performance in WalletHub’s 2017 rankings, which isn’t great, but it is about the best you can hope for considering the lack of funding by our lawmakers.

Not content with spending so little, despite vote after vote by residents of this state that demand they spend more, our legislators are now taking what little money they offer to public schools away to give to for-profit online schools and private religious schools.

It defies logic. These are our children’s and grandchildren’s futures they are hurting. This is the future of our state.

And instead of going to the classroom where it might help, it’s going to private companies to pay for their advertising, and their higher profit margins.

It’s time to turn off the TV and all those ads. And it’s time to vote out any legislator who doesn’t have a strong commitment to public education.